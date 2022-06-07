© 2022
WDIY Headlines

Northampton County Receives $3 Million in Federal HUD Money to Fight Homelessness | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By Sarit Laschinsky
Published June 7, 2022 at 7:09 AM EDT
Northampton-660x438.jpg

Northampton County will receive millions of dollars in funding from the federal government to help combat homelessness. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

Northampton County residents who need rent, utility, eviction or foreclosure assistance can contact several organizations.

For residents in Easton, contact either:

  • ProJeCt of Easton at 610-258-1100, ext. 13

For residents in Easton, Glendon, West Easton, Wilson, Williams Township

  • Greater Shiloh Church at 610-252-5640

For residents in Bethlehem, Bethlehem Township, Hellertown, Lower Saucon Township

  • New Bethany Ministries at 610-691-5602, ext. 217

For residents of all other municipalities, contact:

  • ProJeCt of Easton at 610-258-1100, ext. 13

Residents who are 14 days or less away from losing their residence, and have a Notice to Quit or a Lockout Order Notice, can call 211 to be connected to the Northampton County Tenant Eviction Assistance program to seek rental assistance.
(Original air-date: 6/7/22)

WDIY Headlines Northampton Countyfederal fundingDepartment of Housing and Urban DevelopmentCommunity Development Block GranthomelessnessAffordable HousingHousing Insecurityhousing assistancerental assistanceLamont McClureNew Bethany MinistriesGrantsLocal News
