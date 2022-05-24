Allentown Lowers Age Requirement for Part-Time, Seasonal Employment to 15 | WDIY Local News

The city of Allentown has lowered its age requirement for part-time and seasonal employment. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has the details.

The change will apply to jobs like cashiers, attendants and lifeguards for the city's pools.

Individuals hired at 15 should have working papers and will be subject to applicable state and federal laws and regulations, and people who apply to work for the city must also successfully pass background checks and a pre-employment drug screening.

Allentown will host open interviews for seasonal positions May 29 from 2-6 p.m. and May 30 from 12-8 p.m. at Cedar Beach Pool.

Individuals interested in an interview can schedule one by calling the Department of Parks and Recreation at 610-437-7750.

Lifeguard candidates must maintain current, valid certification in and/or the ability to pass all of the following: American Red Cross Lifeguarding; American Red Cross First Aid; American Red Cross CPR&AED for the Professional Rescuer; and any additional certifications required by local or state laws including a pre-employment lifeguard knowledge and skills check.

Allentown coordinates with the Red Cross to provide lifeguard training and certification at no cost to city residents. The next certification courses are scheduled for June 17-19 and June 24-26. Registration can be found here.

