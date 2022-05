The Lehigh County Public Defender’s Office will be holding its third Community Outreach Day this weekend, connecting members of the community with important resources. WDIY’s James Johnson has more.

Community Outreach Day will take place May7 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the 7th & Walnut Street parking lot in Allentown.

(Original air-date: 5/4/22)