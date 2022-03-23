Pennsylvania Seeking to Add More Underrepresented Historical Places to Its Inventory | WDIY Local News

Pennsylvania is looking to add more historic and underrepresented sites to its inventory, and is ask the public for help in suggesting places to add. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

Priorities include African-American churches and cemeteries, places associated with racial and ethnic communities, places of local significance and importance, and surficial archaeological evidence.

Survey efforts will also collect information about the following types of places: Recreational properties, Urban redevelopment projects, Fraternal buildings, industrial and mid-20th century resources, and properties representing local building styles and traditions.

Information about these sites can be submitted to the State Historic Preservation Office at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PASHPO_baseline_surveyOpens In A New Window or via email to ra-bhpmail@pa.gov.

(Original air-date: 3/23/22)