© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines

Pennsylvania Seeking to Add More Underrepresented Historical Places to Its Inventory | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By Sarit Laschinsky
Published March 23, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT
image0.jpeg
Sarit Laschinsky
/
WDIY
Bogert Covered Bridge in the Little Lehigh Park.

Pennsylvania is looking to add more historic and underrepresented sites to its inventory, and is ask the public for help in suggesting places to add. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

Priorities include African-American churches and cemeteries, places associated with racial and ethnic communities, places of local significance and importance, and surficial archaeological evidence.

Survey efforts will also collect information about the following types of places: Recreational properties, Urban redevelopment projects, Fraternal buildings, industrial and mid-20th century resources, and properties representing local building styles and traditions.

Information about these sites can be submitted to the State Historic Preservation Office at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PASHPO_baseline_surveyOpens In A New Window or via email to ra-bhpmail@pa.gov.

(Original air-date: 3/23/22)

Tags

WDIY Headlines Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation OfficeHistorysurveyLocal HistoryLehigh CountyNorthampton Countyhistoric propertiesarchaeological evidencePennsylvania Historical & Museum CommissionPennsylvaniaLocal News
Sarit Laschinsky
Sarit "Siri" Laschinsky serves as Head News Writer for WDIY's news department, and helps maintain WDIY's website and online content.
See stories by Sarit Laschinsky
Related Content