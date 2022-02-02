Lehigh County Board of Elections Delays Final Election Certification After ACLU Files Lawsuit | WDIY Local News

The Lehigh County Board of Elections has temporarily delayed final certification of the 2021 general election results after the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania filed a federal civil rights lawsuit on Monday. WDIY's James Johnson has more.

The lawsuit, which the ACLU filed on behalf of five county voters, aims to require Lehigh County to count 257 mail-in ballots from the 2021 election which were disqualified because they were missing the handwritten date on the outer envelope.

Lehigh County Chief Clerk of Elections Tim Benyo confirmed that the board has made the first certification of the votes it can legally count, but has agreed to delay final certification until the ACLU case has been determined.

(Original air-date: 2/2/22)