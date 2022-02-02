© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines

Lehigh County Board of Elections Delays Final Election Certification After ACLU Files Lawsuit | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By James Johnson,
Sarit Laschinsky
Published February 2, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST
electionmail1.jpg
Obi Onyeador
/
Unsplash

The Lehigh County Board of Elections has temporarily delayed final certification of the 2021 general election results after the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania filed a federal civil rights lawsuit on Monday. WDIY's James Johnson has more.

The lawsuit, which the ACLU filed on behalf of five county voters, aims to require Lehigh County to count 257 mail-in ballots from the 2021 election which were disqualified because they were missing the handwritten date on the outer envelope.

Lehigh County Chief Clerk of Elections Tim Benyo confirmed that the board has made the first certification of the votes it can legally count, but has agreed to delay final certification until the ACLU case has been determined.

(Original air-date: 2/2/22)

Tags

WDIY Headlines Lehigh County Board of ElectionsAmerican Civil Liberties Union of PennsylvanialawsuitDavid RitterZachary Cohenmail-in ballotsLehigh CountyelectionTim BenyoLocal News
James Johnson
James Johnson, a Poconos and Lehigh Valley local who began volunteering for Sunday's Weekend Edition in 2019, proudly joined WDIY as News and Information Director in September 2020. Many customers, clients, friends and strangers over his 25 year career in hospitality, sales and small business consulting have suggested he should be on the radio, so now he is, living out his dream job with WDIY. He is dedicated to bringing balanced journalism, engaging local and regional stories, and continuing the fantastic work of WDIY's valuable volunteer hosts and writers, who contribute exceptional News and Public Affairs content for the listeners of the Lehigh Valley.
See stories by James Johnson
Sarit Laschinsky
Sarit "Siri" Laschinsky serves as Head News Writer for WDIY's news department, and helps maintain WDIY's website and online content.
See stories by Sarit Laschinsky
Related Content