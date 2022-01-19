© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines

All Northampton County Prison Inmate Transfers Suspended as COVID-19 Cases Rise | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By Chondi Gray,
Sarit Laschinsky
Published January 19, 2022 at 7:16 PM EST
Main_bldg.jpg
Contributed photo
/
Northampton County

Just over a week after Northampton County Prison’s work release program was suspended due to rising COVID-19 cases, the prison is also suspending all inmate transfers. WDIY’s Chondi Gray has more.

The suspension went into effect Jan. 18, and will continue through Feb. 17.

As of Jan. 18, 60 cases of COVID-19 among NCP inmates were reported, and 20 Department of Corrections employees were also in quarantine after testing positive. Almost 400 inmates have tested positive since the start of the pandemic.

(Original air-date: 1/19/22)

Tags

WDIY Headlines Northampton Countyinmate transfersNorthampton County PrisonDepartment of CorrectionsPrisonCOVID-19Lamont McClureLocal News
Chondi Gray
Chondi Gray was born and raised in Alabama where she began her career in news at the Huntsville CBS station WHNT News 19 and ABC station WAAY-TV. Since moving to the Lehigh Valley, she began volunteering for WDIY where she now serves as board engineer for Your Financial Choices, Wednesday from 6 to 7 PM, as well as local host for WDIY's broadcast of NPR's All Things Considered, Wednesdays from 4 to 6 PM.
See stories by Chondi Gray
Sarit Laschinsky
Sarit "Siri" Laschinsky serves as Head News Writer for WDIY's news department, and helps maintain WDIY's website and online content.
See stories by Sarit Laschinsky
Related Content