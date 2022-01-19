All Northampton County Prison Inmate Transfers Suspended as COVID-19 Cases Rise | WDIY Local News

Just over a week after Northampton County Prison’s work release program was suspended due to rising COVID-19 cases, the prison is also suspending all inmate transfers. WDIY’s Chondi Gray has more.

The suspension went into effect Jan. 18, and will continue through Feb. 17.

As of Jan. 18, 60 cases of COVID-19 among NCP inmates were reported, and 20 Department of Corrections employees were also in quarantine after testing positive. Almost 400 inmates have tested positive since the start of the pandemic.

