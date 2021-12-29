St. Luke's Issues COVID Testing Reminder Amid Lengthy Lines, Hours-Long Wait Times | WDIY Local News

Amid lengthy lines and wait times at testing locations, St. Luke’s University Health Network has issued a reminder on when a COVID-19 test is, and is not, necessary. WDIY's Norm Williams has the details.

St. Luke's says asymptomatic people who test positive on an at-home test should not seek a second, confirmatory lab test at the network, as an at-home test that produces a positive result in a symptomatic individual is considered highly-accurate.

People that believe they have been exposed to COVID but do not have symptoms, as well as those looking to get a test for travel needs, should not go to a hospital emergency department or Care Now urgent care location for a test.

Fully vaccinated and boosted people with mild, non-progressive symptoms do not need to go to an ER or urgent care location, but individuals experiencing more serious symptoms such as difficulty breathing, confusion, an inability to maintain adequate hydration or a sustained high fever should seek medical attention.

People who develop a fever or symptoms should call their doctor, and patients without a doctor can call St. Luke’s coronavirus hotline at 1-866-785-8537, ext. 7.

(Original air-date: 12/29/21)