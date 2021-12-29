© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines

St. Luke's Issues COVID Testing Reminder Amid Lengthy Lines, Hours-Long Wait Times | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By Norm Williams,
Sarit Laschinsky
Published December 29, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST
AndersonCampus.jpg
Contributed photo
/
St. Luke's University Health Network
St. Luke's Hospital - Anderson Campus in Easton.

Amid lengthy lines and wait times at testing locations, St. Luke’s University Health Network has issued a reminder on when a COVID-19 test is, and is not, necessary. WDIY's Norm Williams has the details.

St. Luke's says asymptomatic people who test positive on an at-home test should not seek a second, confirmatory lab test at the network, as an at-home test that produces a positive result in a symptomatic individual is considered highly-accurate.

People that believe they have been exposed to COVID but do not have symptoms, as well as those looking to get a test for travel needs, should not go to a hospital emergency department or Care Now urgent care location for a test.

Fully vaccinated and boosted people with mild, non-progressive symptoms do not need to go to an ER or urgent care location, but individuals experiencing more serious symptoms such as difficulty breathing, confusion, an inability to maintain adequate hydration or a sustained high fever should seek medical attention.

People who develop a fever or symptoms should call their doctor, and patients without a doctor can call St. Luke’s coronavirus hotline at 1-866-785-8537, ext. 7.

(Original air-date: 12/29/21)

Tags

WDIY Headlines St. Luke's University Health NetworkCOVID-19testingOmicron VariantMedical CarePublic healthDr. Jeffrey JahreLocal News
Norm Williams
Norm Williams serves as board operator and host of WDIY's Wednesday broadcast of Fresh Air with Terry Gross. Norm is also an occasional music host, filling in for Tom Druckenmiller on WDIY's Wednesday night folk program, In the Tradition.
See stories by Norm Williams
Sarit Laschinsky
Sarit "Siri" Laschinsky serves as Head News Writer for WDIY's news department, and helps maintain WDIY's website and online content.
See stories by Sarit Laschinsky
Related Content