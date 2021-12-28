© 2022
WDIY Headlines

Northampton County Warns Residents About Scam Calls from 'Lt. Rich Johnson' | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By James Johnson,
Sarit Laschinsky
Published December 28, 2021 at 10:16 AM EST
telephone-g4ab9e064b_1280.jpg
niekverlaan
/
Pixabay

The Northampton County Sheriff’s Department is advising residents to be on the lookout for a phone scam that is trying to obtain fees. WDIY's James Johnson has more.

The department has received reports of residents being contacted by an individual claiming to be a “Lieutenant Rich Johnson," who says there is a warrant out for the resident’s arrest, and that they need to pay via bank check or a money order, otherwise they will be immediately arrested.

Northampton County says this is a scam intending to defraud residents, and that the sheriff’s department does not call residents and solicit money in lieu of an arrest

Residents should report suspicious solicitations to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office by calling 800-441-2555 or emailing scams@attorneygeneral.gov.

(Original air-date: 12/28/21)

