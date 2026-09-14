Fueled By People with Colin Miller | Young Valley Leaders

On this episode, Louis Holzman is joined by Colin Miller, an engineer at PPL, to explore his journey as a Whitehall native who believes he was born "destined" to pursue a career like the one he's in now. Colin shares what it's been like to work at a major global company and what his day-to-day looks like.

Louis and Colin talk about the importance of real-life connection and how Colin is using community involvement as a means for self-growth. Plus, what's worth preserving and evolving here in the Lehigh Valley, and healthy habits that can keep you moving forward.

Young Valley Leaders brings you monthly discussions with the Lehigh Valley's upcoming movers and shakers, the young leaders making it happen for themselves and their community. New episodes air live the second Monday of the month at 6:30 PM following At the Movies.

(Original air-date: 9/14/26)

