Young Valley Leaders

"I Learned to Be Calm and Believe in Myself" with Sara Kanoff Martinez | Young Valley Leaders

By Louis Holzman
Published March 12, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT

Our next Young Valley Leader dives into the idea that health is more than the absence of disease.

On this episode, Louis Holzman welcomes Sara Kanoff Martinez, Co-Executive Director for the Mindful Child Initiative (MCI), to discuss the organization's efforts to bring mindfulness education and techniques to local students.

They talk about Sara's journey to her current role, the importance of being present in the current moment, and the idea that mindfulness and mental health play a large part in fostering a healthy community.

Young Valley Leaders brings you monthly discussions with the Lehigh Valley's upcoming movers and shakers, the young leaders making it happen for themselves and their community. New episodes air live the second Monday of the month at 6:30 PM following At the Movies.

(Original air-date: 3/11/24)

Young Valley Leaders Mindful Child InitiativeSara Kanoff MartinezMindfulnessMental Healthyouth mental healthAllentown School DistrictLehigh Valley
Louis Holzman
Louis Holzman is the host of Young Valley Leaders on WDIY.
