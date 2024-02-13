"Be One Day Better Than You Were Yesterday" with Will Seng | Young Valley Leaders

This episode's guest highlights the thought that "the greatest danger for most of us lies not in setting our aim too high and failing, but in setting our aim too low and achieving that mark."

On the inaugural first episode of Young Valley Leaders, Louis Holzman sits down with Will Seng, the Executive Director of Human Resources for the Allentown School District. They talk about how Will feels indebted to the community and school district that raised and educated him, and how he continues to improve both in his everyday work.

They also get into Will's other endeavors as a real estate investor, community activist, and founding member of the Allentown Young Professionals.

Young Valley Leaders brings monthly discussions with the Lehigh Valley's upcoming movers and shakers, the young leaders making it happen for themselves and their community. New episodes air live the second Monday of the month at 6:30 PM following At the Movies.

(Original air-date: 2/12/24)