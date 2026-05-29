The Story Behind Haint Blue Paint | You Bet Your Garden

On this episode, Mike McGrath concludes his 30-year public radio run in style, with live music from musical director Ken Kweder, questions from one of the show's biggest fans, a chat with friend and naturalist Thor Hanson, and the most popular Question of the Week in the show's history!

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/29/26)

