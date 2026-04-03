Of Mice and Mint and Mothballs | You Bet Your Garden
On this episode, Mike McGrath reveals whether mint can really help keep mice from sneaking into your house. Plus, why mothballs aren't the answer, and your fabulous phone calls!
To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.
You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.
(Original air-date: 4/3/26)