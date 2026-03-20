Your Summer Mosquito Plan: Misery or Victory? | You Bet Your Garden
On this episode, Mike McGrath gives tips that gardeners can do now to keep mosquitos away this summer, and ways to keep the survivors from feasting on your blood. Plus, a feast of your fabulous phone calls!
To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.
You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.
(Original air-date: 3/20/26)