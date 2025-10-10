© 2025
WDIY Headlines
You Bet Your Garden

The Many Faces of Fuchsia | You Bet Your Garden

By Mike McGrath
Published October 10, 2025 at 11:32 AM EDT

On this episode, Mike McGrath differentiates types of fuchsias that are winter hardy and types that need to come indoors over winter. Plus, how you can really take care of the birds in your yard, and your fabulous phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/10/24)

Mike McGrath
Mike is host of the nationally syndicated weekly public radio show You Bet Your Garden, an hour of “chemical-free horticultural hijinks.”
