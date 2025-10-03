© 2025
You Bet Your Garden

Protecting Pepper Plants Over Winter | You Bet Your Garden

By Mike McGrath
Published October 3, 2025 at 11:39 AM EDT
Pexels

On this episode, Mike McGrath encourages you to take action now to keep your pepper plants alive as temperatures drop. Plus, your fabulous phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/27/24)

Mike McGrath
Mike is host of the nationally syndicated weekly public radio show You Bet Your Garden, an hour of “chemical-free horticultural hijinks.”
