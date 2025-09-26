© 2025
Read a station update from WDIY Executive Director Margaret McConnell.
You Bet Your Garden

Fighting Weeds with Fire - Safely! | You Bet Your Garden

By Mike McGrath
Published September 26, 2025 at 1:09 PM EDT

On this episode, Mike McGrath explains the proper way to fight weeds and protect your garden in the scary new world of natural disasters. Plus, goat yoga, the best compost for you, and your fabulous phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/26/25)

Mike McGrath
Mike is host of the nationally syndicated weekly public radio show You Bet Your Garden, an hour of “chemical-free horticultural hijinks.”
