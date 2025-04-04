© 2025
How to Store, Divide, and Force Spring Bulbs | You Bet Your Garden

By Mike McGrath
Published April 4, 2025 at 2:19 PM EDT
Jan van der Wolf
/
Pexels

On this episode, Mike McGrath lists the steps for handling your spring bulbs for repeat bloom each season. Plus, a unique business that specializes in keeping Canada geese away in a humane and effective way, and your humane and effective phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/4/25)

You Bet Your Garden Geese ChasersGardening
Mike McGrath
Mike is host of the nationally syndicated weekly public radio show You Bet Your Garden, an hour of “chemical-free horticultural hijinks.”
