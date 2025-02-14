How to Start Your Own Seeds - If You Dare! | You Bet Your Garden

On this episode, Mike McGrath explains how to grow your own seeds, and shares how much more difficult it is than keeping normal plants alive outdoors. Plus, an interview with the authors of Silvohorticulture, a book that teaches you how to incorporate trees into your garden, and your fabulous phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/14/25)