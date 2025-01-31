© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines
You Bet Your Garden

No More Monkey Business! | You Bet Your Garden

By Mike McGrath
Published January 31, 2025 at 4:19 PM EST
Nitin Dhumal
/
Pexels

Mike McGrath helps a listener in Japan solve a unique problem: keeping monkeys away from his fruit garden. Plus, an interview with Rick Bickling, Advisor to the Square Foot Gardening Foundation about the brand new 4th edition of the Square Foot Gardening book, and your fabulous phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/31/25)

Tags
You Bet Your Garden Rick BicklingSquare Foot Gardening
Mike McGrath
Mike is host of the nationally syndicated weekly public radio show You Bet Your Garden, an hour of “chemical-free horticultural hijinks.”
See stories by Mike McGrath
Related Content