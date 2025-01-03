Peas, Please! The Perfect Cool Weather Crop | You Bet Your Garden

On this episode, Mike McGrath continues his tips for growing your own produce to avoid rising costs at the grocery store; this week with peas! He explains why peas are one of the best crops to grow over the colder winter months and shares tips for how to do it. Plus, your perfectly passionate phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

