© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines
You Bet Your Garden

Peas, Please! The Perfect Cool Weather Crop | You Bet Your Garden

By Mike McGrath
Published January 3, 2025 at 3:25 PM EST
Pixabay
/
Pexels

On this episode, Mike McGrath continues his tips for growing your own produce to avoid rising costs at the grocery store; this week with peas! He explains why peas are one of the best crops to grow over the colder winter months and shares tips for how to do it. Plus, your perfectly passionate phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/3/25)

Tags
You Bet Your Garden Gardening
Mike McGrath
Mike is host of the nationally syndicated weekly public radio show You Bet Your Garden, an hour of “chemical-free horticultural hijinks.”
See stories by Mike McGrath
Related Content