A Fabulous Year-In-Review | You Bet Your Garden

By Mike McGrath
Published December 27, 2024 at 4:40 PM EST
Mike McGrath wraps up a fabulous year of horticultural hijinks with his producer James and assistant Sean, who help him pick out some of the best phone calls, interviews and questions of 2024.

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 12/27/24)

Mike McGrath
Mike is host of the nationally syndicated weekly public radio show You Bet Your Garden, an hour of “chemical-free horticultural hijinks.”
