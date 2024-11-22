Spring and Summer Bulb Stories & Beer Fridge Advice | You Bet Your Garden

On this bulbous episode, Mike McGrath explains how to protect your summer-blooming bulbs over the winter, and what to do with those Spring bulbs you forgot to plant last year. Plus, tips and tricks for getting rid of that pesky poison ivy, and your itch-free questions!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/22/24)