© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines
You Bet Your Garden

Spring and Summer Bulb Stories & Beer Fridge Advice | You Bet Your Garden

By Mike McGrath
Published November 22, 2024 at 4:41 PM EST
Pixabay
/
Pexels

On this bulbous episode, Mike McGrath explains how to protect your summer-blooming bulbs over the winter, and what to do with those Spring bulbs you forgot to plant last year. Plus, tips and tricks for getting rid of that pesky poison ivy, and your itch-free questions!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/22/24)

Tags
You Bet Your Garden Gardening
Mike McGrath
Mike is host of the nationally syndicated weekly public radio show You Bet Your Garden, an hour of “chemical-free horticultural hijinks.”
See stories by Mike McGrath
Related Content