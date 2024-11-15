© 2024
The Worms Go In, the Worms Go Out | You Bet Your Garden

By Mike McGrath
Published November 15, 2024 at 3:59 PM EST
If you shouldn't use kitchen scraps in your compost pile, what should you do with them? On this episode, Mike McGrath explains how to combine those kitchen scraps and live worms to make garden gold. Plus, your wormy questions!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/15/24)

Mike McGrath
Mike is host of the nationally syndicated weekly public radio show You Bet Your Garden, an hour of “chemical-free horticultural hijinks.”
