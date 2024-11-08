© 2024
You Bet Your Garden

The Art and Etiquette of Fall Leaf Collection | You Bet Your Garden

By Mike McGrath
Published November 8, 2024 at 4:50 PM EST
Unsplash

Mike McGrath explains what to do with those precious leaves that are starting to cover your lawn to make your garden the best on the block. Plus, an interview with the Elder Statesman of Wood Prairie Farm, which is revolutionizing the way potatoes are grown, and your fabulous phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/8/24)

You Bet Your Garden AutumnGardening
Mike McGrath
Mike is host of the nationally syndicated weekly public radio show You Bet Your Garden, an hour of “chemical-free horticultural hijinks.”
