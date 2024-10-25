© 2024
WDIY Headlines
You Bet Your Garden

When the Ants Come Marching In | You Bet Your Garden

By Mike McGrath
Published October 25, 2024 at 3:29 PM EDT
Yanuka Deneth
/
Unsplash

Mike McGrath shares chemical-free ways to get rid of your pesky unwanted house guests, and keep them from returning. Plus, an interview with the director of the Seed Savers Exchange about their program to help flood victims rebuild their gardens, and your fabulous phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/25/24)

Mike McGrath
Mike is host of the nationally syndicated weekly public radio show You Bet Your Garden, an hour of “chemical-free horticultural hijinks.”
