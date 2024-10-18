© 2024
You Bet Your Garden

What’s a’matter? You got Bulbs in Your Lawn or Something? | You Bet Your Garden

By Mike McGrath
Published October 18, 2024 at 4:58 PM EDT
Gardening Know How

Mike McGrath explains how planting Spring bulbs in your lawn can bring an early burst of color to your landscape, provide much-needed food for pollinators, and create some extra joy for you. Plus your colorful phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/18/24)

You Bet Your Garden SpringGardening
Mike McGrath
Mike is host of the nationally syndicated weekly public radio show You Bet Your Garden, an hour of “chemical-free horticultural hijinks.”
