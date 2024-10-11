© 2024
WDIY Headlines
You Bet Your Garden

The Legality and Reality of Trees | You Bet Your Garden

By Mike McGrath
Published October 11, 2024 at 7:01 PM EDT
Min An
/
Pexels

Are your tree branches reaching into a neighbor's yard? Is a neighbor's tree blocking sun from your garden. On this thrilling episode of You Bet Your Garden, Mike McGrath discusses the important aspects of tree legality. Plus an interview with Seth Pearsoll, Vice President and Creative Director of the Philadelphia Flower Show, and your fabulous phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/11/24)

Mike McGrath
Mike is host of the nationally syndicated weekly public radio show You Bet Your Garden, an hour of “chemical-free horticultural hijinks.”
