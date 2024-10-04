© 2024
You Bet Your Garden

Can You Reuse Old Potting Soil? | You Bet Your Garden

By Mike McGrath
Published October 4, 2024 at 9:36 PM EDT
Mike McGrath digs up the truth about reusing your old potting soil, and talks with Jake Chalfin from Laurel Valley Soils about compost, dressing your garden beds for the winter, and more. Plus your perfectly potted questions!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/4/24)

Mike McGrath
Mike is host of the nationally syndicated weekly public radio show You Bet Your Garden, an hour of “chemical-free horticultural hijinks.”
