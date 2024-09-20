Mosquito Trucks: Are They Spraying the Wrong Thing? | You Bet Your Garden

On this infectious episode of You Bet Your Garden, Mike McGrath explains what mosquito trucks are really spraying, and whether you should be excited or worried about it. Plus your fabulous phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/20/24)