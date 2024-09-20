© 2024
WDIY Headlines
You Bet Your Garden

Mosquito Trucks: Are They Spraying the Wrong Thing? | You Bet Your Garden

By Mike McGrath
Published September 20, 2024 at 10:52 PM EDT
Jimmy Chan
/
Pexels

On this infectious episode of You Bet Your Garden, Mike McGrath explains what mosquito trucks are really spraying, and whether you should be excited or worried about it. Plus your fabulous phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/20/24)

Tags
You Bet Your Garden mosquitoesGardening
Mike McGrath
Mike is host of the nationally syndicated weekly public radio show You Bet Your Garden, an hour of “chemical-free horticultural hijinks.”
