Mental Health in Acting with Oakes Fegley | YANA LV

On this episode of YANA LV, Brannagh Breslin talks with Oakes Fegley, a young actor who's starred in movies like Pete's Dragon and The Goldfinch. Oakes shares his experiences starting in the film and television industry at a young age and how it impacted his childhood.

Oakes also discusses his focus on education alongside his acting career, and shares some of the struggles he's faced with anxiety and mental health.

YANA LV — You Are Not Alone, Lehigh Valley — with Youth Media Program hosts Brannagh Breslin and Diya Sharma, discusses topics related to mental health and seeks to foster a supportive community. Tune in on the third Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/20/25)

