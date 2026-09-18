An Unexpected College Welcome | When Good Things Happen

Today's good news comes from Cara Daniello, Director of Communications and Public Relations at Centenary University.

Centenary University awarded this year's Grace Y. Bissette and Louise Moniz Hill scholarship to Charlotte Sampson of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The prestigious four-year scholarship covers the full course of attendance at Centenary, including tuition and fees, room and board, books, transportation, travel, and miscellaneous expenses to a student focused on a career that strengthens inclusion and fairness in everyday life.

The scholarship fund was established through an estate gift from the Centenary University alumna Louise M. Hill, class of nineteen forty, in memory of her aunt, Grace Y. Bissette, who made her education possible. Beyond recognizing strong academic performance, the scholarship considers students who demonstrate leadership, thoughtful engagement with issues surrounding race and human relations, and the potential to make a meaningful contribution to the Centenary community.

John R. Shull, president of Centenary University, surprised Sampson with the news she won the scholarship upon her arrival at move-in day on Friday, August 21 2026. It was a complete surprise to her.

"Charlotte's accomplishments, character, and aspirations make her an outstanding recipient of the Grace Y. Bissette and Louise Moniz Hill scholarship," he said. "Her commitment to using storytelling as a tool for understanding and connection reflects the values at heart of this award. We are delighted to welcome her to Centenary University and look forward to seeing the difference she will make as a student leader and future communications professional."

"The way this was presented was mind-blowing," said Tamar Sampson. That's Charlotte's mother. "I'm so excited for Charlotte to start this chapter of her life."

Sampson is the fifth student to receive this scholarship. She plans to earn her Bachelor of Arts in Communication, Radio, TV, Film, and minor in Psychology and Social Media Marketing. Sampson considers herself a storyteller, noting that, quote, "Stories have the power to shape perceptions, broaden understanding, and encourage people to see the world through someone else's perspective." She hopes to create thoughtful and authentic work that inspires reflection, encourages meaningful conversations, and helps people better understand each other.

Sampson is a student athlete who will participate on the wrestling and softball teams in addition to her rigorous academics. Wrestling coaches John Gueriques and Robert Malise were also present to congratulate Sampson when she received the Hill Scholarship.

"In a world where division often feels easier than understanding, I want to create work that promotes empathy, respect, and connection," said Sampson.

Good luck, young lady.

Do you have good news to share? Send it to goodnews@wdiy.org.