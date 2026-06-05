A Miraculously Calm Emergency Landing | When Good Things Happen

June 24th, 1982.

British Airways Flight 9 was 19 minutes past the Isle of Java when Senior Engineer Barry Freeman noticed something odd on his instruments. The engine temperatures were climbing fast.

Then passengers started pressing all their call buttons: "There's something glowing outside the window!" Beautiful blue light was pulsing through the engine fans in a stroboscopic pattern. White sparks danced across the wings like fireflies.

In the cockpit, Captain Eric Moody wasn't watching a light show. He was watching his number four engine die. 60 seconds later, engine two quit, then engine one, and then three, and suddenly the Boeing 747 carrying 247 passengers and cruising at 37,000 feet had no working engines. None. It became a glider descending steadily at 2,000 feet per minute, the only sounds now the rush of wind against the fuselage.

Moody looked at his altimeter, 25,000 feet. They'd lost 12,000 feet in six minutes. He needed to tell the passengers before they figured it out themselves.

"Ladies and gentlemen, this is your captain speaking. We have a small problem. All four engines have stopped. We are doing our damnedest to get them under control."

The cabin went from confused to terrified in about three seconds. Flight attendants began their emergency preparation, life vests, brace positions, remove sharp objects, high heels off.

Glass particles had been sucked into the engine at 400 miles per hour and made the turbine temperatures exceed 1,000 degrees Celsius.

Moody calculated mentally. At their current descent rate, they had maybe eight minutes before ditching in the ocean. He tried the engines again. 12,000 feet. 10,000 feet. Moody's hand moved toward the engine start panel one more time.

Engine four caught, sputtered, and started. Then engine three roared to life, one and two. Freeman exhaled for what felt like the first time in 15 minutes, but Moody's problems weren't over. He looked through the windscreen and saw nothing. The volcanic ash that had erupted from a nearby volcano had sandblasted it into an opaque sheet scratched like acrylic. So he would have to land a 747 at night through a windscreen he couldn't see through, using only a tiny clear patch on the side window and his first officer calling out distances.

Moody couldn't see anything. He just craned his neck to look through the side window while flying the massive aircraft using his peripheral vision. Moody adjusted descent rate by feel, by sound, and by decades of experience.

The wheels hit hard. Moody reversed the thrust and stood on the brakes, and the 747 rolled to a stop.

Every single person aboard survived.

Captain Eric Moody died in 2024 at the age of 84, but that announcement—that perfectly British, perfectly calm, small problem announcement—is still taught in aviation courses as the gold standard of crisis communication. Tell the truth. Stay calm. Give people dignity, even when you're falling out of the sky.

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