WDIY Studio Session: Hot4Robot

Alex Radus and Dave Cahill from Lehigh Valley indie rock band Hot4Robot join WDIY's Arnie Lichten in the studio for a live acoustic performance and interview ahead of the band's concert at the Ice House in Bethlehem on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

Set:

"Britannia"

"We Can't Play Like Django"

Album track: "Made with Guns"

"Magic Like That"

Hot4Robot will be joined by Roi & The Secret People and Galen Deery & Mystik Fool at their upcming Ice House show. Tickets and information are available at the concert's Eventbrite page.

(Original air-date: 3/11/2024)