WDIY Headlines
WDIY Studio Sessions

WDIY Studio Session: Hot4Robot

By Arnie Lichten
Published March 18, 2024 at 3:33 AM EDT
Alex Radus and Dave Cahill from Lehigh Valley indie rock band Hot4Robot join WDIY's Arnie Lichten in the studio for a live acoustic performance and interview ahead of the band's concert at the Ice House in Bethlehem on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

Set:
"Britannia"
"We Can't Play Like Django"
Album track: "Made with Guns"
"Magic Like That"

Hot4Robot will be joined by Roi & The Secret People and Galen Deery & Mystik Fool at their upcming Ice House show. Tickets and information are available at the concert's Eventbrite page.

(Original air-date: 3/11/2024)

WDIY Studio Sessions Hot4RobotAlex RadusIceHouse TonightLiveInterviewIndie Rock
Arnie Lichten
Arnie Lichten started broadcasting back in the days of steam powered radio on WJRH in Easton. Leaving the Lehigh Valley for the bright lights and massive audiences of Briarcliff Manor, New York, he spent some time on WRNW, where Howard Stern got his start. Wildly divergent careers followed, and Arnie moved back to the Lehigh Valley, doing shows on WMUH before moving to WDIY. He began hosting Jazz Junction on Friday nights and later moved into his current role as regular Monday afternoon host of The Blend.
See stories by Arnie Lichten
