WDIY Studio Session: Beppe Gambetta

Italian flatpicking guitarist Beppe Gambetta joins WDIY's Carlos Benjamin for a live performance and interview. Gambetta also reads selections from his recent book, Declarations of Love.

Gambetta was in Bethlehem to perform a concert at Godfrey Daniels later that night. The name of the performance was the same name as Gambetta's book, where the main question is: "Can being together in the beauty of music, good humor, and great food be the key to a better world?"

Beppe is a master performer who has organized several concerts of well-regarded American acoustic performers in Genoa, Italy, where he lives part of the year, while also living in Stockton, NJ. He has regularly toured the U.S.

(Original air-date: 1/26/2024)