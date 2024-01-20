© 2024
WDIY Headlines
WDIY Studio Sessions

WDIY Studio Session: William H. Travis (2024)

By Shamus McGroggan
Published January 20, 2024 at 12:06 PM EST
Lehigh Valley singer-songwriter William H. Travis joins WDIY's Shamus McGroggan for a live acoustic performance and interview previewing Travis' upcoming music and dance event, "Everything Must Go" at the Ice House in Bethlehem.

Along with performances from Travis, "Everything Must Go" will feature JK3, a trio made-up of fellow Lehigh Valley musicians John Kimock and Alex Luquet along with Philly-based guitarist Justin Mazer. Dancing will be performed by Sarah Haarman, a Lehigh Valley native who has worked with several New York City-based dance companies.

"Everything Must Go" will take place on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 7:30 PM at the Ice House in Bethlehem More information about the event is avaialbe at the IceHouse Tonight website.

(Original air-date: 1/18/2024)

Shamus McGroggan
Shamus is WDIY's Membership and Development Director, responsible for managing the station's membership activities, grant writing, public relations, and online activities. He is also the producer and host of Tape Swap Radio.
See stories by Shamus McGroggan
