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Valley Voices

"A Grand Opportunity to Do Something Together" with Kurt Landes | Valley Voices

By Margaret McConnell
Published June 23, 2026 at 3:05 PM EDT

On this episode, Margaret McConnell is joined by Lehigh Valley IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes to talk about the organization's celebrations around the country's 250th birthday and their grand event—something much more than just a big fireworks show—taking place at the ballpark on July 3rd.

Kurt explains why the IronPigs chose to play a significant role in local 250 celebrations and the process of taking ideas from inception to reality. He also talks about the community and economic impact the organization has had on the region since it was founded.

Valley Voices brings you conversations covering all things local from news, politics and government to culture, and community issues that are relevant to Lehigh Valley residents. Valley Voices airs periodically with rotating hosts.

(Original air-date: 6/23/26)

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Valley Voices Kurt LandesLehigh Valley IronPigsAmerica250Community
Margaret McConnell
Margaret McConnell is Executive Director of WDIY. She began her role in February 2024.
See stories by Margaret McConnell
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