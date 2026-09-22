Navigating the Basics of the Law with Catherine Kollet | Twenties Toolbox

On this episode, Grace Mansfield talks with Assistant District Attorney Catherine Kollet about some basic legal issues young adults should be aware of, from leases to employment contracts to student loans.

Catherine dives into some of the issues young people may not think could affect them, including the impacts of social media posts and the considerations that should be made when launching a small business or freelance work. Plus, a few things she hopes 20-somethings take away about the law and their careers.

Twenties Toolbox guides teens and young adults in figuring out how to navigate the next chapter of their lives. New episodes air on the last Tuesday of each month at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 9/22/26)

