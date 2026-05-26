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Twenties Toolbox

The Untaught Reality of Insurance with Maria Amedeo | Twenties Toolbox

By Grace Mansfield
Published May 26, 2026 at 4:28 PM EDT

On this episode, Grace Mansfield explores the ins and outs of insurance with Maria Amedeo, Vice President of the Budd Agency. Maria emphasizes that insurance is often confusing and intimidating for young adults because they don't receive the proper education around it.

They discuss common terms like deductible, premium, and copay and how to choose the right insurance policy for your situation. Plus, Maria's experience pivoting to a more enjoyable career path and encouragement for young people experiencing stress about what comes next.

Twenties Toolbox guides teens and young adults in figuring out how to navigate the next chapter of their lives. New episodes air on the last Tuesday of each month at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 5/26/26)

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Twenties Toolbox Maria AmedeoInsurancecareer changesEducation
Grace Mansfield
Grace Mansfield is the host of Twenties Toolbox on WDIY. She is a resident of the Lehigh Valley, a communication student at The University of Scranton ('27), and the host of her own podcast dedicated to all things Philadelphia Phillies.
See stories by Grace Mansfield
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