The Untaught Reality of Insurance with Maria Amedeo | Twenties Toolbox

On this episode, Grace Mansfield explores the ins and outs of insurance with Maria Amedeo, Vice President of the Budd Agency. Maria emphasizes that insurance is often confusing and intimidating for young adults because they don't receive the proper education around it.

They discuss common terms like deductible, premium, and copay and how to choose the right insurance policy for your situation. Plus, Maria's experience pivoting to a more enjoyable career path and encouragement for young people experiencing stress about what comes next.

Twenties Toolbox guides teens and young adults in figuring out how to navigate the next chapter of their lives. New episodes air on the last Tuesday of each month at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 5/26/26)

