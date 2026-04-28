© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 We've wrapped up the on-air portion of WDIY's 2026 Spring Fund Drive — but there's still time to make a donation in support of your listening. Click here to give. 💚
WDIY Headlines
Twenties Toolbox

Leaving Fear Behind and Saying Yes with Holly Hutchison | Twenties Toolbox

By Grace Mansfield
Published April 28, 2026 at 3:05 PM EDT

On this episode, Grace Mansfield is joined by Holly Hutchison, a music executive with more than 30 years of experience, to share how saying yes and taking leaps put her on a path that led her to her current role.

Holly explores whether her success has come more from planning or just from taking chances and the pivots that were scary but ended up being great decisions, as well as advice for young people working to overcome their fear of making the wrong move.

Twenties Toolbox guides teens and young adults in figuring out how to navigate the next chapter of their lives. New episodes air on the last Tuesday of each month at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 4/28/26)

Tags
Twenties Toolbox Holly Hutchisonmusic productioncareersconfidence
Grace Mansfield
Grace Mansfield is the host of Twenties Toolbox on WDIY. She is a resident of the Lehigh Valley, a communication student at The University of Scranton ('27), and the host of her own podcast dedicated to all things Philadelphia Phillies.
See stories by Grace Mansfield
Related Content