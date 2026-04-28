Leaving Fear Behind and Saying Yes with Holly Hutchison | Twenties Toolbox

On this episode, Grace Mansfield is joined by Holly Hutchison, a music executive with more than 30 years of experience, to share how saying yes and taking leaps put her on a path that led her to her current role.

Holly explores whether her success has come more from planning or just from taking chances and the pivots that were scary but ended up being great decisions, as well as advice for young people working to overcome their fear of making the wrong move.

Twenties Toolbox guides teens and young adults in figuring out how to navigate the next chapter of their lives. New episodes air on the last Tuesday of each month at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 4/28/26)

