"Being a Person for Others" with Bob Casey, Jr. | Twenties Toolbox

On this episode, Grace Mansfield explores the different faces of public service with former U.S. Senator Bob Casey, Jr. They discuss the important but sometimes difficult task of staying grounded in your purpose and values while pursuing your personal and career goals.

Senator Casey shares how he's seen public service evolve and his experience with young people's participation in elections, as well as his thoughts on encouraging young people to be more engaged.

Twenties Toolbox guides teens and young adults in figuring out how to navigate the next chapter of their lives. New episodes air on the last Tuesday of each month at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 11/25/25)

