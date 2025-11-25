© 2025
Twenties Toolbox

"Being a Person for Others" with Bob Casey, Jr. | Twenties Toolbox

By Grace Mansfield
Published November 25, 2025 at 3:05 PM EST
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
/
Getty Images North America
.

On this episode, Grace Mansfield explores the different faces of public service with former U.S. Senator Bob Casey, Jr. They discuss the important but sometimes difficult task of staying grounded in your purpose and values while pursuing your personal and career goals.

Senator Casey shares how he's seen public service evolve and his experience with young people's participation in elections, as well as his thoughts on encouraging young people to be more engaged.

Twenties Toolbox guides teens and young adults in figuring out how to navigate the next chapter of their lives. New episodes air on the last Tuesday of each month at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 11/25/25)

Grace Mansfield
Grace Mansfield is the host of Twenties Toolbox on WDIY. She is a resident of the Lehigh Valley, a communication student at The University of Scranton ('27), and the host of her own podcast dedicated to all things Philadelphia Phillies.
