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"When We Help Others, We Help Ourselves" with Battle Borne's Chris Yarnell | Trailblazers

By Melody Bradford
Published July 7, 2026 at 4:26 PM EDT

On this episode, Melody Bradford is joined by Chris Yarnell, founder of Battle Borne, an organization dedicated to serving veterans, first responders, and their families with the goal of never turning them away.

Chris shares his motivation for joining the military and the struggle to shift back to everyday life sooner than planned. He talks about the community service that changed his life, ultimately sparking Battle Borne, and the impact he believes they can make with small gestures and compassion.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 7/7/26)

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Trailblazers Chris YarnellBattle BorneVeteransfirst respondersMental Health
Melody Bradford
Melody Bradford is the host of Trailblazers, WDIY's weekly video podcast. She joined the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association in 2024. She is a Relationship Manager for Members 1st Federal Credit Union.
See stories by Melody Bradford
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