© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines
Trailblazers

"Charting a Course for Wellness" with LVHN's Dr. Kristin Friel | Trailblazers

By Melody Bradford
Published June 30, 2026 at 3:50 PM EDT

On this episode, Melody Bradford welcomes Dr. Kristin Friel, an OB/GYN with LVHN, part of Jefferson Health, to explore the early experiences that guided her to a healthcare career and the vulnerability that continues to inspire her to care for women.

Dr. Friel talks about the increasing visibility menopause is receiving and why it was so misunderstood for so long. She shares what it looks like to balance family and a demanding career and shares her advice for girls interested in a STEM career.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 6/30/26)

Tags
Trailblazers Dr. Kristin FrielLehigh Valley Health NetworkWomen's Healthmenopause
Melody Bradford
Melody Bradford is the host of Trailblazers, WDIY's weekly video podcast. She joined the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association in 2024. She is a Relationship Manager for Members 1st Federal Credit Union.
See stories by Melody Bradford
Related Content