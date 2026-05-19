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Trailblazers

Seeing the True Beauty of a Place with Mayor Matt Tuerk | Trailblazers

By Melody Bradford
Published May 19, 2026 at 4:39 PM EDT

On this episode, Melody Bradford is joined by Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk to talk about his mission to transform his love for the region into a story that could draw other people in, and the vital step of seeing the vibrancy in the everyday parts of a city.

Matt discusses Allentown's evolution and its biggest obstacles and successes, exploring the misconceptions that he believes outsiders often have about the city. Beyond all of this, they talk building financial investment, aligning priorities from campaigning and after taking office, and leadership lessons that drive him.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 5/19/26)

Tags
Trailblazers Matt TuerkAllentownLeadershipCommunityEconomic Development
Melody Bradford
Melody Bradford is the host of Trailblazers, WDIY's weekly video podcast. She joined the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association in 2024. She is a Relationship Manager for Members 1st Federal Credit Union.
See stories by Melody Bradford
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