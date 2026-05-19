Seeing the True Beauty of a Place with Mayor Matt Tuerk | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford is joined by Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk to talk about his mission to transform his love for the region into a story that could draw other people in, and the vital step of seeing the vibrancy in the everyday parts of a city.

Matt discusses Allentown's evolution and its biggest obstacles and successes, exploring the misconceptions that he believes outsiders often have about the city. Beyond all of this, they talk building financial investment, aligning priorities from campaigning and after taking office, and leadership lessons that drive him.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 5/19/26)

