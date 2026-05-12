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Trailblazers

Finding the 'Why' with Joetta | Trailblazers

By Melody Bradford
Published May 12, 2026 at 12:50 PM EDT

On this episode, Melody Bradford sits down with Joetta, a 4-time Olympian, author, public speaker, and fitness and wellness advocate whose drive for excellence started at a young age. Joetta shares how her parents pushed her to be a great athlete and what motivation really looks like.

They talk about developing and maintaining the mental strength to compete at a high level for an extended period of time, the importance of giving yourself grace along the way, and what it was like to compete as a woman athlete at a time when women's sports weren't highly valued.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 5/12/26)

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Trailblazers Joetta Clark DiggsFitnessMotivation
Melody Bradford
Melody Bradford is the host of Trailblazers, WDIY's weekly video podcast. She joined the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association in 2024. She is a Relationship Manager for Members 1st Federal Credit Union.
See stories by Melody Bradford
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