Trailblazers

"How Big Being the First Could Be" with Beautyblender's Rea Ann Silva | Trailblazers

By Melody Bradford
Published October 7, 2025 at 3:09 PM EDT

On this episode, Melody Bradford is joined by Rea Ann Silva, CEO of Rea.deeming Beauty and creator of the Beautyblender. Rea Ann looks back on the spark behind the product and the process of finding support for it before realizing it would change the global beauty industry.

Rea Ann shares some of the biggest lessons she's learned throughout the journey, as well as the power she finds in being a Latina woman leading a worldwide brand.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 10/7/25)

Trailblazers Rea Ann SilvaRea.deeming BeautyBeautyblenderLeadershiptrailblazing women
Melody Bradford
Melody Bradford is the host of Trailblazers, WDIY's weekly video podcast. She joined the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association in 2024. She is a Relationship Manager for Members 1st Federal Credit Union.
See stories by Melody Bradford
