Read a station update from WDIY Executive Director Margaret McConnell.
WDIY Headlines
Trailblazers

"The Only Certainty Is Uncertainty" with Brett Smith | Trailblazers

By Melody Bradford
Published September 30, 2025 at 4:29 PM EDT

On this episode, Melody Bradford is joined by Brett Smith, Director of the Small Business Development Center at Lehigh University, to talk about the assistance and resources they provide for a large portion of the Lehigh Valley's businesses. Brett talks about his journey to the role and the pride he finds in the center's success.

Brett shares how his grandfather influenced his work and the challenges that come with the job he does, as well as his vision for the future of the SBDC.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 9/30/25)

Tags
Trailblazers Brett SmithLehigh University Small Business Development CenterLehigh ValleyLeadershipBusiness
Melody Bradford
Melody Bradford is the host of Trailblazers, WDIY's weekly video podcast. She joined the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association in 2024. She is a Relationship Manager for Members 1st Federal Credit Union.
