"Everything's a Challenge at First" with Ray Bridgeman | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford welcomes Ray Bridgeman of the Bar Association of Lehigh County, Network Magazine, Bridgeman Strategic Concepts, and the Do It For Dom Focus Foundation. Ray explains why he chooses to get involved in so many areas and why he doesn't like the term 'legacy.'

Ray also shares the differences in his leadership style between his ventures, the joys and challenges that come with the partnerships he's formed, and the most meaningful impact he feels he's made.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 9/23/25)

