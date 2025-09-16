A Journey with Lifelong Impacts with PCFLV's Michelle Zenie Rounds | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford talks with Michelle Zenie Rounds, Executive Director of the Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley, about how her experience as a cancer mom guided her to her current role. She shares how she's changed from her experience and how it's impacted her leadership style.

Michelle also explores the most rewarding and challenging parts of her job. She explains how the organization measures their impact.

(Original air-date: 9/16/25)

