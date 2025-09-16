© 2025
WDIY Headlines
Trailblazers

A Journey with Lifelong Impacts with PCFLV's Michelle Zenie Rounds | Trailblazers

By Melody Bradford
Published September 16, 2025 at 3:02 PM EDT

On this episode, Melody Bradford talks with Michelle Zenie Rounds, Executive Director of the Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley, about how her experience as a cancer mom guided her to her current role. She shares how she's changed from her experience and how it's impacted her leadership style.

Michelle also explores the most rewarding and challenging parts of her job. She explains how the organization measures their impact.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 9/16/25)

Trailblazers Michelle Zenie RoundsPediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh ValleygriefYouthLeadership
Melody Bradford
Melody Bradford is the host of Trailblazers, WDIY's weekly video podcast. She joined the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association in 2024. She is a Relationship Manager for Members 1st Federal Credit Union.
