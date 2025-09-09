"Showing Real People Coming Together" with St. Luke's Ken Szydlow | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford welcomes Ken Szydlow, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at St. Luke's University Health Network, to explore his journey to marketing one of the region's largest employers and health systems.

Ken shares the process behind some of his most impactful campaigns and what he believes draws the public in. He also explains how his hobby of beekeeping has applied to his work, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

